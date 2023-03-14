Residents seek review of RUB plan in Mullanpur

Our Correspondent

Mullanpur, March 13

Residents of around a dozen villages falling under Ludhiana (West) subdivision have urged the administration to review plans to construct U-type railway underbridge (RUB) on Ludhiana-Ferozepur railway line near here.

Dakha, Rurka, Khadur, Mohi, Jangpur and Pamali were cited among localities whose residents would be worst affected if the bridge is constructed as planned.

Senior functionaries, led by Ludhiana ADC (G) Rahul Chaba and Chief Engineer Jalandhar Railways Rattan Singh, inspected the site and assured the residents that work on the project would be resumed keeping in view the safety and convenience of residents of the region.

“The authorities had changed the plan from straight bridge to U-type after receiving a representation by a group of residents. Now, we have received the counterclaim regarding suitability of U-type RUB and heard arguments of residents during physical inspection we will apprise our senior about ground reality and the work will be resumed only after analysing merits and demerits of both alternatives,” said Rahul Chaba.