Residents, shopkeepers stage protest over poor condition of Dugri-Dhandra stretch

Ludhiana, May 15

Protesting the failure of successive governments to address problem of the dilapidated Dugri-Dhandra road from Dugri Police Station to Jain Temple Chowk, residents, shopkeepers and members of various panchayats from nearby villages and colonies staged a massive demonstration near the Dugri police station on Monday.

Despite numerous complaints from the public, the government authorities have shown a lack of responsiveness, leading to several accidents on the deteriorating stretch.

The protesters said over the past few years, they have brought the matter to the attention of the MC, the GLADA and the PWD, but these departments have continuously shifted responsibility to one another. Even the district administration has failed to pay any attention.

Prior to the Assembly elections as well, shopkeepers had held a protest but their efforts went in vain. They had hoped that AAP would address the issue after forming government in the state but that had also not happened.

As portions of the road fall under the Gill and Atam Nagar constituencies, their respective legislators Jiwan Singh Sangowal and Kulwant Singh Sidhu had also been made aware of the issue. Even that did not help, the protesters rued.

Sanjeev Gupta, a trader, said they had now lost all hope. He added that the road’s condition worsens during rainfall, with scattered stones on the broken stretch posing a threat to commuters and damaging the doors at several shops.

The demonstration held today lasted for three hours and saw the participation of all residents from nearby villages, colonies and shopkeepers. They highlighted that the road has only been repaired a few times over the past 25 years.

The protesters have threatened another massive protest in case of inaction.

Charanjit Kaur, sarpanch, Baba Deep Singh Nagar, wrote a memorandum to Gill MLA Jiwan Singh Sangowal regarding the poor condition of the road. She urged the MLA to resolve the issue soon.

MLAs Jiwan Singh Sangowal and Kulwant Singh Sidhu could not be contacted for comments. — TNS

‘Proposal to lay interlocking tiles awaits approval’

An official of the PWD said an estimate had been earlier sent to the GLADA for the installation of interlocking tiles on the damaged stretch but no approval had been received for the same from the GLADA.