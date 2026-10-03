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Home / Ludhiana / Residents, social activists highlight poor condition of Gill Road bridge

Residents, social activists highlight poor condition of Gill Road bridge

Urge authorities to carry out immediate safety inspection, repair work

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:24 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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The Gill Road bridge in a dilapidated state in Ludhiana.
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The deteriorating condition of the Gill Road bridge over the Sidhwan Canal, near Gill Chowk, in Ludhiana has raised concern among residents and social activists, who have urged the authorities to carry out an immediate safety inspection and undertake repair work.

A social activist, Kuldeep Singh Khaira, said the condition of the bridge had become a matter of concern for daily commuters. He said damaged portions, exposed reinforcement steel and poor condition of the retaining structure

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needed immediate attention. He urged the authorities not to wait for a mishap before taking corrective measures.

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Another activist, Arvind Sharma, said the bridge was an important link connecting Ludhiana with Gill and areas towards Malerkotla and Patiala and carries heavy traffic every day. He said the condition of the retaining wall and protective railings along the canal poses a risk to motorists and pedestrians.

He said the retaining wall had partially collapsed at many points and the reinforcement steel was exposed. He also pointed out that some portions of the damaged structure were reportedly being supported with clamps as a temporary arrangement.

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He said the protective railings and grills along the canal had also been damaged or removed, with some lying on the roadside instead of being restored.

He demanded that the administration should conduct a joint inspection of the bridge and its retaining structure and carry out strengthening and repair work. He said the damaged protective railings should also be restored to prevent any mishap.

Khaira also appealed to the authorities to assess the structural safety of the bridge, particularly in view of further deterioration during heavy rain.

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