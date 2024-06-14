Residents spend sleepless nights, courtesy power cuts

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, June 13

City residents had to suffer sleepless nights and bear the acute summer heat without ACs, fans and even lights as a major fault developed in the underground cables of PSPCL.

The power went off late last night at around 2 am. The residents in areas like Civil Lines, Maharaj Nagar, Ghumar Mandi, Ferozepur Road, Kailash Chowk, Maya Nagar, Vrindavan Road, near Udham Singh Nagar etc had to spend sleepless nights without power.

“There is no power since 2 am. The worst part is that nobody is giving the correct answer as to when the power will be restored,” said Rakhi Verma, a Civil Lines resident.

The Gensets and inverters of a majority of the residents went dry as there was no electricity continuously for over 15-16 hours. As power went off, the residents could not switch on their motors or pumps due to which they had to suffer even more as there was no water too. “I could not take a bath since morning. There is no water and whatever was kept, was used for other important chores,” said Saroj Kumari, another resident, adding that till 5:30 pm, there was no light in the entire area.

The residents were disturbed with the noise of generators and smoke coming out of it continuously for several hours.

All linemen on toes

One of the SDOs, wishing not to be quoted, said that all linemen were put on duty to rectify the faults. Not just the linemen, the SDOs, XENs were also in the field to check the ongoing work.

Underground wires damaged

Well placed sources in the department informed that a major fault had taken place due to which half of the city was affected (especially in Ludhiana West). “The two major underground cables got damaged and these need to be replaced or rectified. The entire department is on its toes to rectify the fault. Not just that, services of a few other professionals are also being hired so as to plug the fault,” said an official.

