Residents stage protest, block highway for over half-an-hour

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, May 23

City-based NGO 'Let's Clean Ludhiana' today led a protest march by the residents of South City and other colonies on the Ladhowal Bypass on National Highway 95-A. The protesters, who were carrying banners and placards, blocked the highway for about half-an-hour.

Demand Vigilance probe The protesters demanded a Vigilance probe to identify the culprits and conspirators in GLADA, NHAI, PPCB, the State Irrigation/Canal department, the MC and the PSPCL, under whose watch the violations had continued. They said the guilty officials had committed a crime against society by overlooking illegal structures, shops, commercial complexes without approved building plans and NOCs.

They were protesting against the failure of the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) to check illegal commercial activities across the area.

A protester said the situation had gone out of control. Frequent snarl-ups and noise pollution have become a regular feature, he added. Road mishaps are also increasing because of the congested road, he said.

Addressing mediapersons, NGO members urged CM Bhagwant Mann to intervene in the matter and take urgent steps to stop all illegal constructions and illegal change of land use on NH 95-A.

"If necessary, FIRs should be lodged and criminal proceedings initiated against the culprits. At the same time, all under-construction and upcoming structures should be demolished without any fear or favour," one protester said.

