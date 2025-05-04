Residents thank MP as traffic smoothens on overbridge

A few days ago, two-way traffic was permitted on the overbridge from Hero Bakery Chowk to Pakhowal Road. This decision was taken by the local traffic police following public demand, which was raised before Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora during public meetings.

Arora, the AAP candidate for the Ludhiana (West) Assembly constituency, immediately brought the issue to the attention of the traffic police. Acting swiftly, the police allowed two-way traffic on the ROB. The move has been widely welcomed by residents, shopkeepers in the vicinity and commuters.

Previously, the ROB functioned as a one-way route, often leading to heavy traffic congestion. Since the implementation of two-way traffic, the situation has significantly improved, with traffic jams becoming a rarity. Commuters and locals have expressed gratitude towards MP Arora and the traffic police for resolving the issue effectively.

Municipal Councillor Kapil Kumar Sonu visited shopkeepers and residents near the ROB to gather feedback. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with many acknowledging Arora’s role in addressing their long-standing demand.