Residents threaten stir over delay in road work

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 30

Office-bearers and activists of various organisations have threatened to launch an agitation if the work on Rachhin-Phallewal Road in Pakhowal Block is not completed soon.

A protest was held in this regard by area residents on Thursday. Activists led by Baldev Singh Latala and Jagrup Singh alleged that a contractor had dug up the road a year ago when it was in a good condition and still motorable. Uneven laying of stones and absence of bituminous concrete had turned the road unsuitable for transport.

Marketing Board SDO Jatin Singla said officials concerned had been asked to get the needful done from the contractors so that the residents did not suffer further.

“Though the road was in fairly good condition a year ago, the authorities got it dug for reconstruction during the Congress regime. Even after one year its surface is covered with sharp edged stones which cause accidents and cause harm to vehicles, including tractors, trolleys, cars and two-wheelers,” alleged Baldev Singh Latala, maintaining that All-India Kisan Sabha would launch a coordinated movement to get the needful done without further delay.