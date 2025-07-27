Residents told to pay property tax dues by July 31 to avoid penalty

With July 31 being the last day to submit the pending property tax without any interest and penalty, Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal has appealed to the residents to avail of the benefits of the one-time settlement (OTS) scheme and submit the pending property tax by July 31.

MC Commissioner Dachalwal held a meeting with the zonal commissioners and zonal superintendents among other officials at the civic body’s zone D office in Sarabha Nagar and directed them to expedite the recovery of dues from residents. The officials have also been directed to tighten the noose around defaulters. Similar directions have also been issued to the officials of operations and maintenance (O&M) cell for recovery of water/sewerage bills from residents.

The officials stated that the property tax had to be paid on a self-assessment basis every year. If the property owner fails to pay the property tax, a 20 per cent penalty and 18 per cent annual interest on the pending amount is charged by the civic body.

Under this OTS policy, residents can now submit the pending tax by July 31 without any penalty or interest. The pending tax can be submitted at suvidha kendras.

Dachalwal ordered the officials concerned to organise camps in the city under the OTS scheme so that the residents should get the maximum benefit of the scheme. Further bulk messages should also be sent to the residents on their mobile phones.

Suvidha kendras to remain open on Saturday, Sunday

For facilitating the residents in submitting the pending property tax on time, MC Commissioner Dachahwal has ordered that the zonal suvidha kendras will remain open on Saturday (July 26) and Sunday (July 27), too.