Residents up in arms against newly opened liquor shop

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, May 4

The opening of a new liquor shop with an ahata (drinking place) at Kitchlu Nagar has caused outrage among residents here. Members of the ‘Dr Kitchlu Nagar Welfare Association’ have complained to the MC Commissioner, the district administration and MLA Gurpreet Gogi in this regard.

The MC’s building branch had sealed the shop on Wednesday after receiving the complaints. However, residents alleged that the store operators reopened it by breaking the seal put in place by the civic body staff.

Will get FIR registered: ATP MC’s Assistant Town Planner MS Bedi said a notice had been issued against the liquor shop, but the MC had received no reply. “The shop was sealed and its owner was asked to show the CLU-related and building plan documents. Instead of doing the needful, the staff at the vend broke the seal. We will now register an FIR against the employees concerned for breaking the seal by violating the norms,” he said.

Welfare association members are again demanding the closure of the shop at the earliest. An area resident said the liquor vend was opened near the entrance of the posh residential colony located near B Block despite opposition from residents.

“MLA Gurpreet Gogi had visited the area yesterday. Thereafter, MC staff had sealed the shop. However, minutes after the staff left the place, the seal was broken and the shop reopened by its employees. We demand that the state government permanently close the shop,” he said.

Residents said the vend had been opened near the entry point of the colony, which was also the entry point of a temple. The shop is located opposite the Lord Mahavira Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital.

Alleging that it was opened without getting the change-of-land use (CLU) certificate from the MC, the residents demanded that it be closed at the earliest.

The principal of the medical college has also written to the MC Commissioner against the opening of the shop opposite the college.

He had mentioned that two liquor vends located near the institute were already operational and had demanded that all of them be closed.

