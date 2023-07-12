Residents upset over release of more water in Sirhind canal

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot/ Payal, July 11

Despite the sky being clear, residents of localities situated on both sides of Bathinda and Abohar branches of Sirhind Canal remained in panic, apprehending water overflow as the administration had announced to release more water in the canal passing through the region falling under Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts.

Elected office-bearers and activists of various rural and urban civic bodies, besides Block Development Officers and officials of Municipal Councils, have been asked to keep materials and equipment ready for plugging possible breaches developing in the banks of canal branches and tributaries arising from these water bodies.

Locals believe that resistance posed by residents of Chamkaur Sahib and Bela areas against administration’s decision to release extra water last night had kept the situation under control where low lying localities had already immersed due to rainwater.

Though some minor breaches were developed at Khatra Chuharam and Rohira, these were plugged before any major damage was caused to fields or households situated nearby.

Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh said weakened banks of drains and tributaries passing through the region had been plugged before any damage was caused. “Having come to know about the elevation of water level in Kup-Rohira brook, we advised sarpanches of villages concerned to deploy MNREGA labour and cooperative society equipment to get the banks strengthened promptly,” the SDM said.

SDMs of Payal, Raikot and Jagraon claimed that people were cautioned against going near banks of branches of Sirhind Canal.

The residents were advised to organise theekri pehras, prepare sandbags, keep tractors-trailers ready to deal with emergencies and make frequent announcements of government advisories on the situation.

Managers and organisers of religious places in the region have come forward to associate with the administration in rescue operations and proactive measures. Chandan Sharma, a religious leader, said office-bearers and activists, led by Shree Ram Mandir Committee chairman, had made preparations for providing food and shelter to stranded people.

