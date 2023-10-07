Residents urged to drop used items at collection centres

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 6

Spreading the ‘Joy of Giving’, the Municipal Corporation (MC) in association with City Needs, an NGO, started ‘Daan Utsav’ in the city from Friday.

Under the initiative, residents can donate the used/old items/clothes at the 23 collection/dropping centres established in different parts of the city.

The massive collection drives under the ‘utsav’ will continue till October 10 and residents can give a missed call at 78777-78803 to get the location of the nearest collection centre.

They can donate usable clothes, shoes, beddings, utensils, grocery, toys, appliances and e-waste etc. at the collection centres. The collection/dropping centres have been established in BRS Nagar, near Clock Tower, Dugri, Ghumar Mandi, Haibowal, Jalandhar Bye Pass, Model Town, Sarabha Nagar, South City among other areas.

MC Zonal Commissioner (Zone D) Jasdev Singh Sekhon and Maneet Dewan from City Needs stated that the ‘Daan Utsav’ has begun under the guidance of MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi.

Different NGOs and more than 30 schools/colleges, three clubs, six industrial associations among others are part of the ‘Daan Utsav’. These include CICU, UCPMA, FICO, Bahadurke textile association, Bharat Vikas Parishad Vivekanand Sewa Trust, Act Humane, Women Next Door and Marshal Aid among others.

Sekhon and Dewan stated that the donated items collected at these collection centres would be shifted to Indoor Stadium on Pakhowal road and these items would then be given to needy persons through different NGOs identified in the past. A distribution event would also be held on October 22.

The e-waste collected during the campaign would be given to recycling companies and revenue generated will be donated to NGOs by these companies.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi appealed the residents to donate the old/used items during the ‘Daan Utsav’, as the items which are no longer useful at our houses, can be helpful for others and put a smile on the face of needy persons.

Rishi said this would also help the residents in reducing the waste generated at houses and would further promote the culture of reducing, reusing and recycling the waste.