Residents urged to pay property tax on time to avoid penalty

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 5

As December 31 is the last date to deposit property tax for the current financial year (2022-23) without penalty, Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Shena Aggarwal has appealed to residents to submit the tax by the end of the month.

The residents will have to pay a 10 per cent penalty on payment of tax from January 1, 2023, till March 31, 2023. After March 2023, there will pay 20 per cent penalty and 18 per cent per annum interest on delayed payment.

“As per the records of properties available with the MC, around 39,000 property owners in the city are yet to pay the tax for the current financial year. The owners will have to pay the penalty, if they fail to pay tax by December 31,” an official said.

The MC Commissioner appealed to the residents to pay the tax for the current financial year on time and avoid penalty. The tax collected was used for providing basic amenities to the residents and for the development of the city.

Aggarwal said besides making payment of tax in MC zonal suvidha kendras, residents could also submit tax online at mcludhiana.gov.in.

The civic body had recovered Rs 61.64 crore from April 1 to November 30 last year while Rs 88.93 crore had been recovered during the same period this year, she said.