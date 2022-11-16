Residents vent ire against cops for ‘defaming’ Ghora Colony

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, November 15

After DGP Gaurav Yadav left Ghora Colony during the cordon-and-search operation (CASO), some residents, led by women, accused the police of deliberately defaming the colony. Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu was also present when these residents vented their ire. Joint CP Ravcharan Brar — who was then inside the colony — sent a few police officials and area residents to mediate but in vain.

Arun Kumar Vaid, a resident of the colony, said, “Whenever the police conduct any search operation, they barge into our houses and start ransacking them, without making any recovery. This way the entire colony residents are made to bear the tag of being part of the drug smuggling activity.”

Vaid added that some policemen know about the people involved in selling drugs in the colony but they were not being caught. Rather, innocent persons were being harassed, he rued.

The operation was a futile exercise because every resident of the colony was already aware about it and people who were into the smuggling business could have easily left the colony and transferred drugs to safe places, Vaid alleged.

Among the residents who registered their protest, one woman said, “If the police is bent on tagging this colony’s residents as drug smugglers, they should rename it as ‘Drug Colony.’

“We are not saying that drug smuggling activities are not occurring in Ghora Colony, but looking at every household suspiciously is wrong. We believe that 95 per cent people in this colony earn their livelihood from legal trades and 5 per cent could be involved in smuggling activities. The police should identify and shortlist these people and put them behind the bars,” another woman said. The women declared that in future, they would not allow any cop to enter the colony to conduct search operation.

The rued lot also alleged that while the police was acting against the smaller players in the drug smuggling trade, no action was being taken against the big fish, who were selling drugs in huge quantities.

