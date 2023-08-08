Residents voice concern as issues remain unresolved in many areas

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 7

In certain parts of Ward No 6, residents have expressed grievances, highlighting issues such as clogged and overflowing sewers, contaminated water supply, lack of playgrounds, insanitary conditions and dangling wires, besides other concerns. The residents emphasised the need for prompt attention and resolution from the municipal authorities and the government.

New Kuldeep Nagar’s residents are particularly irked by the clogged and overflowing sewers in their streets, which they believe to be a consequence of the construction of the main road leading to their area. Meera and Neelam, who reside in the same area, said there was a major problem of choked and overflowing sewers that was not being resolved. Accumulation of foul-smelling water in their street has made it difficult to reach their houses.

We have been facing the problem of choked and overflowing sewers for over a year. It also resulted in stinking and contaminated water supply to houses. During rainy days, sewage mixed with rainwater accumulates in streets, which becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes. —Mani, resident of New Kuldeep Nagar We demand the government authorities must establish a playground for children and youngsters. Furthermore, an open gym should be set up to cater to needs of the young population in the area. —Happy, resident of Janta Colony

They said whenever it rains, sewage gets mixed with rainwater, resulting in the accumulation of the mixture in their street for days. “Sometimes, we receive contaminated water supply also. Despite making complaints to the MC authorities, the issues remain unaddressed,” they said.

In some parts of the ward, interlocking tiles have started breaking, causing uneven points in streets. Several sewer manhole covers are unevenly placed due to which commuters have been facing inconvenience. Sewerage system-related issues also persist in some other areas.

At Mangat Colony, Sewa Singh and his neighbours have been facing an issue due to the choked sewer line. He said during the road construction, debris fell into sewer chambers, obstructing the flow of sewage through pipes. There is a significant amount of silt build-up in the sewer line that needs to be cleaned using machines. He also complained about lack of a park in their colony.

A resident of Mangat Colony said they occasionally receive contaminated water supply, which emanates sewage-like stench. Furthermore, even when staff from the MC come to check choked sewers, they seem to do mere formalities, without effectively cleaning the sewer line using appropriate machinery, she said.

In Janta Colony, residents have expressed an urgent need for the development of a park. Construction debris was dumped in a section of the park. Joginder Singh, a resident of the colony, raised the demand for the development of the park and implementation of effective cleanliness measures in the area. Additionally, installation of benches in the park was also sought.

Meanwhile, some vacant plots in the ward have turned into garbage dumping sites due to the apathy of the Municipal Corporation, further deteriorating the environment. Residents from some areas of the ward have also raised concerns about tangled web of wires.

Former councillor Sarabjit Singh Laddi of the Shiromani Akali Dal, who won from Ward No 6 in 2018, claims to have initiated many developmental works worth crores of rupees, including road construction and installation of interlocking tiles, among others in various parts of the ward during his term.