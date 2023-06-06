Residents vow to beat plastic pollution

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 5

Activists and office-bearers of various social organisations vowed to adopt the theme of World Environment Day, ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’, as an element of their lifestyle with intent to prevent further degradation of the environment.

An oath was taken in response to a call made by Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh during the concluding session of a seminar on ‘Saving Habitat’ held by All Banks Retirees Forum at MGMN Senior Secondary School here on Monday.

On the occasion various social and commercial organisations planted trees at vacant plots and along roads and water bodies.

Maintaining that activities started under Mission Tandrusat Punjab would be continued in future too, SDM Harbans Singh said residents, including women and children would be sensitised to the causes and consequences of reckless use of certain grades of plastics and other non-bio-degradable products by organising seminars, workshops and tree plantation events in future. “We have already coordinated with heads of various schools of the region that would be undertaking intensive tree plantation programmes on their premises, besides persuading students and teachers to plant saplings of fruiting and shade tree at their residences,” said Harbans Singh, adding that enthusiasts would be persuaded to adopt planted saplings for nurture.

Principal Viney Kumar Goyal, patron Seva Bharti Bhim Sain Jindal, Manager of State Bank of India Salman Khan and president of All Bank Retirees Forum, Sushil Nagar, also addressed on the occasion.

A seminar was also held at Shreyans Industries Limited, Malikpur, where constituents of the organisation lead by Chairman Rajneesh Oswal and AGM Arshia Oswal planted about 200 saplings at vacant places. The organisers distributed about 300 saplings among residents for plantation.