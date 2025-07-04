Residents vow to shun banned plastics, adopt model waste management system

Office-bearers and activists of constitutional bodies, educational and social organisations vowed to shun the use of single-use plastics and spread awareness about the necessity of adopting a model system of solid waste management.

An oath was taken in response to an appeal made by the Local Bodies Department personnel led by Municipal Council president Vikas Krishan Sharma and Executive Officer Vikas Uppal during an event held as part of a cleanliness drive under the banner of ‘Adopt Cleanliness Avoid Diseases’. Sanitary Superintendent Harpreet Singh informed that a coordinated movement had been launched to sensitise residents including housewives, domestic helps, vendors and youth, including students, about the need to implement guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in letter and spirit.

“Though we have been organising events to spread awareness about the complementarities of cleanliness and health, we have launched a coordinated drive to rope in members of special groups in the mission during the ensuing cleanliness month,” said Singh.

Singh appreciated that a group of students of MGMN Senior Secondary School had announced to work as ambassadors of cleanliness when explained in-situ intricacies of solid waste management on Thursday.

MC president Vikas Krishan Sharma said the authorities at the civic body had drafted a programme to organise events to sensitise stakeholders about proactive measures to prevent deterioration of environment by following extant guidelines of the Local Bodies Department issued under the Swachh Bharat Mission for standard modes of solid waste management. Appreciating the gesture shown by councillors and office-bearers of social and business organisations towards the implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission, Sharma advised in-charges of various teams of motivators and facilitators to further enhance coordination with residents of their respective wards to get the guidelines of the Swachh Bharat Mission implemented in letter and spirit.

Elaborating on the strategic elements of the model solid waste management system, Sharma called upon officials of sanitary department to use the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) Centre and Solid Waste Treatment Plant (STP) besides persuading caretakers at commercial and domestic units to segregate the garbage before being collected by the sweepers.

The authorities said that heads of educational institutes had also launched a campaign to spread awareness about the causes and consequences of reckless use of non-biodegradable banned products like disposable crockery and single-use plastics.