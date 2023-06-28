 Residents want MLAs to raise matter in Vidhan Sabha : The Tribune India

Cable Mess

Residents want MLAs to raise matter in Vidhan Sabha

A web of wires dangling from a pole at Haibowal in Ludhiana. Photo: ASHWANI DHIMAN



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, June 27

Dangling and tangled web of cables, including those of broadband, cable TV networks and electricity, have become a major problem across the city.

A common scene in several areas

Notably, the tangled web of cables is a common scene in the Haibowal, Rishi Nagar and Dugri areas, on Tajpur Road and Chandigarh Road, in Field Ganj, Gandhi Nagar, Sarabha Nagar, BRS Nagar, Model Town and Ghumar Mandi as well as old city markets such as Sarafa Bazaar, Hindi Bazaar, Dal Bazaar and Meena Bazaar of the city. There is no check on messy cables, the residents complained.

Residents in affected areas that fall under different constituencies were urging their respective MLAs to raise the matter in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha session so that the government must issue directives to the departments concerned, prompting them to take corrective measures.

Tangled cables on a pole in Haibowal, Ludhiana. ASHWANI DHIMAN

Vijay Verma, a resident of Durga Puri in Haibowal Kalan, said the tangled cables had become a nuisance in nearly all parts of the city in the absence of any check by the authorities concerned.

“Woes of residents have fell on deaf ears as no required measures have been taken to address the menace to date. Hence, it is essential for the MLAs representing each respective area to bring the issue to the attention of the government for immediate resolution. While there are claims to transform Ludhiana into a smart city, presence of the dangling wires poses a threat to people’s lives. It is required that all MLAs and the government must take the matter seriously,” he said.

A senior citizen from Rishi Nagar, Satish Thaman, said the rainy season was around the corner and dangling cables were posing a grave threat in various areas of the city. It is even difficult to differentiate between the wires that include power cables. “The power minister should get a survey done in the entire state so that corrective measures must be taken to resolve issues related to the menace at the earliest. It is the responsibility of the MLAs to raise the matter before the government to formulate a concrete policy in this regard,” he said.

According to PSPCL officials, the department charges fees from private companies for using electric poles for the installation of cables. However, sources said the Municipal Corporation was not charging any fees from private companies for using its street light poles for supporting the cables.

Daljeet Singh Grewal, MLA from the Ludhiana East constituency, said addressing the problem of dangling cables, including those of electricity, broadband, was already a priority on the agenda of the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state.

He said necessary steps would be taken promptly to resolve the issue.

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

