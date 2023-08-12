 Resolve civic woes: Ludhiana residents to MC : The Tribune India

Neglect of green belts, potholed stretches, snatching incidents among major issues

Garbage dumped in the open in a vacant plot located in a Ward 10 area. PHOTOS: INDERJEET VERMA



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 11

Residents in certain areas of Ward Number 10 that falls under the Ludhiana East constituency are currently grappling with several issues. These include some potholed stretches, neglected green belts, incidents of snatching, stray cattle roaming on roads, garbage dumping in vacant plots, sporadic instances of contaminated water supply and clogged sewers. The residents are urging the Municipal Corporation (MC) and the other authorities concerned to take immediate action and resolve the problems.

A park in poor shape at Swatanter Nagar.

In New Subash Nagar, some residents have voiced concerns about pending construction work of the main road and existence of potholed streets. They have also been troubled by the dumping of garbage in vacant plots and occasional sewer blockages. Darshan Singh, one of the residents, pointed out that there is a lack of parks or playgrounds in their colony which hampers children’s outdoor activities. Another resident expressed dissatisfaction with the sporadic supply of contaminated water.

A damaged portion of a road in Ward 10.

At Bhagwan Nagar, residents are demanding to develop a green belt in the area. A resident said some residents were taking matters into their own hands and spending money to get the green areas cleaned. People are demanding installation of CCTV cameras due to snatching incidents to deter anti-social elements. The residents insisted that the police should ensure people’s safety and put a stop to the occurrences of such crime incidents.

What residents say?

The street outside our house remains undeveloped, leading to rainwater accumulation on the broken stretch. Additionally, the interlocking tiles in some streets were improperly installed, causing further issues. We also face occasional sewer blockages and contaminated water supply. These pressing matters need urgent resolution. Mohan Singh, from New Subash Nagar

The development of green belt in our area is being neglected. Some of us are taking the initiative to clean the green belt at our own expense. We urge the MC to shift stray cattle from roads to safe shelters to prevent accidents. Furthermore, installing CCTV cameras can help deter snatching incidents in the area. Jasvir Singh, from New Bhagwan Nagar

At Swatanter Nagar, residents raised the demand for the improvement of a public park. They emphasised the need for proper plantation in the park, as almost half of its area lacks grass. A resident of the area, Harjit Singh, said: “We are facing low water supply pressure in our street and frequent electricity cuts. Sometimes, we don’t even get water supply. Such issues should be resolved.”

The tangled web of cables and high-tension wires are another issues raised by some residents in various parts of the ward. In Anandpura, a few residents have raised concerns about dangling wires and improperly located electricity poles, which pose a potential risk of accidents.

Former Congress councillor Harjinder Paul, who emerged victorious in the 2018 poll, said many development works were initiated during his term, from March 2018 to March 2023, such as construction of roads, installation of interlocking tiles in streets and establishment of two new tube wells in the ward.

