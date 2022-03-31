Resolve issues of sanitation workers, officials told

Ludhiana, March 30
Vice-Chairman of Safai Karamchari Commission, Punjab, Surinder Kalyan on Wednesday gave directions to officials to resolve issues related to sanitation workers.
Kalyan held a meeting today at the Circuit House here regarding problems faced by sweepers and sewer men. He directed the officers concerned to expedite the pending cases of sanitation workers.
He asked the officials of the to make sure that no sewer man would be allowed to enter the manhole without a safety kit. —
