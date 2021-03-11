Resolve issues related to dairies, Ludhiana MC officials told

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 11

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal asked officials to resolve issues related to dairy complexes on Hambran Road and Tajpur Road here. She also reviewed the ongoing Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah project and discussed the upcoming 24x7 Surface Water Supply project.

The MC had earlier planned to shift the dairies outside the civic body’s limit but now it is planning to set up effluent treatment plants at the dairy complexes. Untreated waste from these dairies is being dumped into the Buddha Nullah by dairy owners for decades.

MC Superintending Engineer Rajinder Singh said the civic body chief had given directions to the officials to take necessary steps to resolve issues related to the dairies. The Commissioner had also asked them to remove hindrances and speed up the Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah project.

Rajinder said two effluent treatment plants were supposed to be set up under the Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah project at the dairy complexes.

Earlier, a high-powered committee, formed by the Department of Local Government under the chairmanship of Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, had taken a decision to shift the dairies from the city to Gorsian Kadar Baksh village. But, residents of the village had refused to give land for setting up the dairies in the village.

At present, there are hundreds of dairies located on Hambran Road and Tajpur Road in the city. Environmental activists have been demanding shifting of the dairies outside the MC limits and away from the drain.