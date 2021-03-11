Resolve overflowing sewers problem: Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal to officials

Ludhiana, April 26

Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola), MLA from Ludhiana East, held a meeting with residents of Wards 6, 7 and 10 regarding sewerage problem. Senior officials of various departments, including MC, were also present on the occasion.

Bhola, while talking to the media, said residents of these wards have been facing the problem of overflowing sewers for a long time. The Market Association has demanded immediate solution to the problem of overflowing and choked sewers. During the rainy season the condition turns extremely bad and due to the spread of stench of accumulating sewage in the streets, people are forced to live in hellish conditions.

Bhola said the main objective of the meeting was to make the officials aware of the problems being faced by the residents. The authorities have assured of finding a suitable solution as soon as possible.

Bhola told the authorities that the residents of the area should be provided relief from this hellish situation before the coming rainy season.