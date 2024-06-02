Resort owner held in liquor recovery case

Ludhiana, June 1
In a late night raid at South End Garden on Friday, a wedding resort on the Pakhowal road, the Ludhiana police, along with the Excise Department, today registered a case against the owner of the resort, identified as Sahil Aggarwal.
Station House Officer, Sadar police station, inspector Harshveer Singh, said based on a tip-off, the Punjab police, along with the excise and election teams, conducted a raid at the resort from where 803 litres, approximate 60 to 65 cases of liquor of different brands, were recovered.
After the recovery, a case under the Excise Act was registered and further investigation was launched, the SHO said.
When asked about allegations of Congress candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who had also reached the resort, that the liquor belongs to the Aam Aadmi Party and it was meant to be distributed among voters, the SHO said only after the arrest of the suspect, anything could be said about the purpose of keeping the liquor stock at the resort.
BJP candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu had also gone live on social media, alleging that the liquor was to be distributed among voters by AAP and he had also claimed that the owner of the resort was a AAP leader.
However, AAP had termed the allegations as false and motivated.
