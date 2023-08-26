Restore ex-counsellors' powers to attest, verify documents, Guv urged

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 25

Former councillor Gurpreet Singh Gopi has written to the Governor of Punjab, requesting him to restore the powers of ex-councillors to attest and verify documents.

He mentioned that a population of about 20 lakh that comes under the jurisdiction of the Ludhiana MC is now dependent on the six MLAs from the area. “There are a total of 95 counsellors in Ludhiana. People could easily approach their respective counsellors to get their documents verified. But after the orders that restricted former councillors from attesting and verifying documents, it has become difficult for the residents to get their documents verified,” he said.

The former councillor requested the Governor to use his special powers to cancel these orders until new councillors are appointed and restore power of old councillors for attestation and verification of documents.