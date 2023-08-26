Restore ex-counsellors' powers to attest, verify documents, Guv urged

Ludhiana, August 25
Former councillor Gurpreet Singh Gopi has written to the Governor of Punjab, requesting him to restore the powers of ex-councillors to attest and verify documents.
He mentioned that a population of about 20 lakh that comes under the jurisdiction of the Ludhiana MC is now dependent on the six MLAs from the area. “There are a total of 95 counsellors in Ludhiana. People could easily approach their respective counsellors to get their documents verified. But after the orders that restricted former councillors from attesting and verifying documents, it has become difficult for the residents to get their documents verified,” he said.
The former councillor requested the Governor to use his special powers to cancel these orders until new councillors are appointed and restore power of old councillors for attestation and verification of documents.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 team at ISRO; says moon's landing point to be called 'Shiv Shakti'
August 23 to be observed as National Space Day, says PM Modi
8 die as train's coach catches fire in Madurai; authorities blame 'illegal cylinder' for blaze
All the six victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh, the sources s...
Chandrayaan's focus now on collecting data, analysis later: Research lab
Pragyan traverses 8 metres on moon
May recommend President's rule: Governor to Mann
Warns of criminal action if his letters not answered
No bylaws applicable in Anni where 8 buildings fell
Town area reverted to village to escape building curbs