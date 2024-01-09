Retailers vow to abstain from malpractices

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Jan 8

Wholesale and retail karyana merchants vowed to follow the guidelines of the Food Safety Department and abstain from malpractices of food adulteration and selling duplicate inferior quality products for making fast buck.

An oath was taken during the concluding session of the annual function of the Wholesale and Retail Karyana Merchants Association held at Pohir village near here.

Tony Bhutta and Parmod Gupta chaired the inaugural and concluding sessions.

Sonu Goyal, convener of the event informed that office bearers and activists of the association had announced not to support and shield those traders who violate the guidelines being issued by concerned departments of Punjab and Union Government regarding purity, quality, measurement and standard prices of food items from time to time.

“Though we will try our best to resolve all issues being brought into our notice from time to time we will not shield those merchants who indulge in malpractices of food adulteration for making fast buck,” said Bhutta and Gupta calling upon members of the association to follow guidelines of the Food Safety Department being issued from time to time.

Earlier the administration had cautioned all stakeholders of zero tolerance in violation of the guidelines of FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, taking cognisance of incidents of unsafe food practices in the region during the past year.

An ultimatum was given during a meeting of the District Food Safety Advisory Committee.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi