Retd ACP booked for assault

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The Dugri police on Friday booked a retired ACP Randhir Singh and his brother-in-law Kamaljit Singh on the charges of assault, criminal trespass, criminal intimidation etc. The complainant, Rajnish Thakur, a resident of Sarabha Nagar. He alleged that retired cop wanted to take possession of his daughter’s property illegally. A case has been registered by the police. TNS

1 nabbed with 1.44-kg heroin

Ludhiana: The special task force (STF) wing of Ludhiana on Friday nabbed a smuggler and seized 1.44-kg heroin from his possession. The value of the contraband in the international market is said to be over Rs 7 crore. The accused has been identified as Shivam Bali. Inspector Harbans said a STF team laid a naka near Mohar Singh Nagar. A car was stopped on suspicion for checking. During the search, heroin was found hidden in the driver’s seat. A total of Rs 35,000 drug money was also seized.