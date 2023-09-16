Retd ASI 'assaults' female friend in hotel, booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 15

A retired ASI of the Punjab Police took his female friend to a hotel in Khanna where he allegedly assaulted her.

The Khanna City police registered a case against the former police official, Amar Singh of Krishna Nagar in Khanna, yesterday.

The woman, who is a resident of Malipur near Doraha, is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital. She said Amar had retired from the Police Department just three months ago.

The duo were reportedly in a physical relationship for the past decade. The woman alleged that the former policeman had beaten her up earlier as well, but she could not file a police complaint out of fear.

The woman alleged that the police registered a case only under minor sections and demanded strict action against the accused.

