Retd ASI 'assaults' female friend in hotel, booked

Ludhiana, September 15
A retired ASI of the Punjab Police took his female friend to a hotel in Khanna where he allegedly assaulted her.
The Khanna City police registered a case against the former police official, Amar Singh of Krishna Nagar in Khanna, yesterday.
The woman, who is a resident of Malipur near Doraha, is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital. She said Amar had retired from the Police Department just three months ago.
The duo were reportedly in a physical relationship for the past decade. The woman alleged that the former policeman had beaten her up earlier as well, but she could not file a police complaint out of fear.
The woman alleged that the police registered a case only under minor sections and demanded strict action against the accused.
