Retd Dist Judge sworn in as NCLT member

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Nov 21

Retired District Judge Kuldeep Karir, a judicial officer hailing from Ahmedgarh, has brought laurels to the region as he has been inducted as a judicial member of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The NCLT is a quasi-judicial body that adjudicates issues relating to Indian companies.

An alumnus of MGMN Senior Secondary School, Karir is poised to work for the resolution of issues raised by financial creditors and operator creditors, besides stressed corporate debtors.

“The NCLT was created in 2016 following the enactment of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, which is a very dynamic and pragmatic legislation. The objective of the code is to strengthen the economy by resolving issues of sick units in the corporate sector,” Karir said.

He added that he would work hard and contribute towards achieving the true objectives of the legislation.

He was sworn in as a judicial member of the NCLT by the president of the tribunal, former Manipur High Court Chief Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar at New Delhi on Saturday.