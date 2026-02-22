Retd prof alleges second attempt to encroach property, probe started

The police on Saturday launched an investigation after a retired professor alleged that some people tried to encroach upon his property, said officials.

Advertisement

They said 78-year-old Subhash Chandra Ahuja, former head of department, Arya College, approached the PAU police station, alleging Amrinder Singh and several of his unidentified aides were trying to encroach upon his property in Raja Garden here.

Advertisement

It comes almost two months after a case was registered against Amrinder Singh and his unidentified accomplices for trying to encroach upon the same property, the officials added.

Advertisement

Ahuja said the property is registered in his and his wife Babli’s name. He alleged that in December 2025, the accused arrived at the property with a JCB machine, demolished the walls and gate, and attempted to take possession.

When his son, Ankur Ahuja, and he rushed there, the accused fled. A formal complaint was lodged at the PAU Police Station, and an FIR was registered on January 20, 2026.

Advertisement

Ankur Ahuja said several individuals returned to the property on Saturday and began constructing walls. He alleged the accused had a fake sale deed and were claiming the plot as theirs.

PAU Station-House Officer (SHO) said the police took an accused into custody.