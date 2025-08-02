Retired cop on green mission

A retired inspector from Punjab Police, Prem Singh Bhangu, has been on a green mission since he lost his son during Covid-19. Without fail, every day he plants saplings across the city and in the rural belt near Dakha.

Advertisement

He is not only planting saplings, but also spreads awareness regarding the importance of planting more trees to save the environment.

Bhangu said, “My son Jasparambir Singh Goldy (26) died on September 11, 2020, after being infected with the coronavirus. He had only been married five days before he succumbed to the illness. Almost a week after he died, I decided to start a campaign in his memory. I was in the Police Department and after retiring, I intensified my green mission. Now on every birthday of Jasparambir Singh, I distribute saplings to random people.”

Advertisement

Bhangu said to promote tree plantation, he had made it a habit to gift saplings to his family members, relatives, friends or any close person on their birthday, marriage or any happy occasion. He said after gifting them the plants, I make them promise to look after these as their children. Rakhi is around the corner, and Bhangu has already ordered saplings to gift these to his sisters and other women for promote his green mission.

“After having lost my son, I have planted and distributed over 10,000 saplings and I use my savings to buy these. I have pledged to continue my contribution towards making the environment healthier till my last breath,” asserted Bhangu.

Advertisement

He said he not only plants saplings, but also takes care of these as that is more important. Some of the saplings have already taken the shape of trees. “I note down the place where I plant saplings and frequently, I along with my near ones, water these. Now, I feel content that hundreds of saplings, which I planted, took the shape of trees and this is the best tribute to my son,” added the retired inspector.

Notably, when Bhangu was posted as the SHO at Dakha police station, he used to bring a cake along with 11 saplings for the children of police personnel. Even for his colleagues’ birthdays he would often gift 11 saplings.