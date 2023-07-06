Retired cop, son booked for threatening realtor

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 5

The Dugri police yesterday registered a case against a retired deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Randhir Singh, and his son on the charges of criminal intimidation, rash driving and attacking a property dealer.

As per information, the FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Kuldeep Sharma.

The complainant alleged that his daughter-in-law was a resident of Australia and she owns a plot at Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar. A small chunk of the plot was illegally possessed by the retired policeman and police investigations were already on in that case.

“On March 5, I was going from the Dugri canal to a nearby chowk in my Scorpio when a rashly driven Toyota Fortuner rammed into my vehicle. I identified the Fortuner driver as retired DSP Randhir. Later, his son reached the place in another car. They asked me to stay away from the plot else threatened me of dire consequences. Later, I lodged a complaint before the Commissioner of Pollice (CP), Ludhiana, who marked a probe to some senior official. After a long investigation, the police yesterday registered a case against the duo,” he said.

Earlier on June 16, on the complaint of Rajnish Thakur (kin of Kuldeep), the Dugri police had registered a case against the retired DSP and his brother-in-law Kamaljit Singh on the charges of assault, criminal trespassing and criminal intimidation.