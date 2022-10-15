Return acquired land to panchayat: Villagers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 14

Demanding that acquired land must be returned to the village panchayat, the residents of Sekhowal on Friday submitted a memorandum (addressed to CM, Punjab) to Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik.

The panchayat land of Sekhowal village was earlier acquired for the proposed modern industrial/textile park near Mattewara Forest and Sutlej River. After massive protests, the AAP Government scrapped the proposed project in July.

Kashmir Singh of Sekhowal village said the villagers depended on the panchayat land as they used it to cultivate crops for their sustenance. When Captain Amarinder Singh led the government had acquired their village land, they raised their voices and AAP leaders had come forward to support their protest.

A villager said the panchayat land was acquired forcefully during the regime of the previous Congress government. “Now, AAP Government has scrapped the proposed industrial park project. We demand that the government must return the acquired land to Sekhowal panchayat. We are ready to return the money that was deposited in the village panchayat account by the government department concerned with acquiring the land. We want that the acquired land must be returned back to the panchayat at the earliest,” they said.

The members of a public action committee were also present when the memorandum was submitted to Deputy Commissioner.