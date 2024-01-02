Revellers usher in New Year in high spirits

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 1

Residents left no stone unturned to welcome and celebrate the New Year with enthusiasm.

The leading restaurants and hotels were packed with new year revellers as many parties were organised. Many organisers had invited live bands, singers. Not just hotels, which had held parties, private get-togethers were also held to welcome 2024 at farm houses.

While there was a limit to wind up everything by 1 am but at many places, the parties continued well beyond midnight. Cold weather was no deterrant for party revellers as celebrations continued all night. Apart from the clubs, restaurants and food joints in the city were open till late in the night and also did brisk business.