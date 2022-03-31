Revenue officers' association ends strike after two days

Ludhiana, March 30
The visitors suffered as the members of the Punjab Revenue Officers Association observed strike on the second day. The staff was unavailable in the offices due to the strike on Wednesday, leaving the visitors to return without getting their work done.
The association members, including Tehsildars, patwaris and kanungos, had gone on an indefinite strike on Tuesday against the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) for holding revenue staff captive in Lambi recently.
After a meeting with the Revenue Minister and higher government officials today, the association decided to withdraw the strike. Gurdev Singh of the Punjab Revenue Officers Association said, “We demand from the government to ensure the security of the staff. We had a meeting with the Revenue Minister today. A meeting with the Chief Minister has been fixed for April 5. Now, we withdrew the strike.”
He said the Revenue Department staff would be working from Thursday onwards as strike has been withdrawn.
