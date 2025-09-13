Revenue officers contribute Rs 10 lakh to CM Relief Fund

Revenue officers, including tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars, have announced to stand by the Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Punjab Bhagwant Singh Mann in continuing rescue operations in flood- hit districts of the state.

They have also contributed an amount of Rs 10 lakh towards Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as a token of concern towards losses incurred by the farmers, artisans and small traders of the border areas.

President, Punjab Revenue Officers Association, Sukhcharan Singh Channi said a delegation of office- bearers of the association led by its chairman Neel Garg and Harminder Gholia had presented a draft worth Rs 10 lakh, favouring the CM Relief Fund, to Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Thursday.

“Having met the minister and presented the draft, we advised all our activists to work more diligently on the ongoing process for the assessment of losses incurred due to floods and rains in their respective areas and subsequent payment of compensation,” said Channi, claiming that the activists had responded positively.