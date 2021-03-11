Revenue officers to go on mass leave tomorrow

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Payal/Raikot, May 7

Protest launched by patwaris and kanungos received a shot in arm when the Punjab Revenue Officers Association (PROA) announced to support their agitation demanding cancellation of alleged false implication of Patwari Didar Singh in a case.

All office-bearers and activists of the PROA will proceed on mass leave with effect from Monday till the case against the patwari is withdrawn. Patwaris and kanungos have already shunned work by proceeding on mass leave.

Acknowledging the decision taken during online meetings of district revenue officers, tehsildars and naib tehsildars held on Saturday, Gurdev Dham, state president of the PROA said, it had been unanimously decided to show solidarity with patwaris and kanungos protesting against alleged victimisation of patwari Didar Singh, who was implicated in a Vigilance case, registered on the basis of a video clipping, even though he (Didar Singh) was seen nowhere in the clip.

Dham alleged that the Vigilance had also gone to the extent of presenting joint property of the patwari's family, which the clan owned before his recruitment in the department, as assets bought with 'bribe'.

The union also resolved that the general public should be made aware of tough times through which patwaris and kanungos were going due to acute shortage of staff.

Dham said the major reason behind the alleged corruption was that patwaris had to take assistance of private men in their work.