Revenue official accused of demanding bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 3

A resident of Barewal village staged a protest outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) here on Monday.

The man, Tajinder Singh, accused a revenue official of refusing to complete the registration process of his property.

The victim alleged that the official had demanded a bribe from him to proceed with the registration of his property.

Tajinder alleged that when he refused to pay the bribe, the revenue official refused to register his property. He demanded that the authorities should take appropriate action against the official, based on his complaint.