Revenue officials resume work

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 28

The Punjab Revenue Officers’ Association ended its strike and the officials concerned resumed their work from Friday.

Gurdev Singh Dham, president of the association, said a meeting of association members was held to discuss developments after protest over the incident related to the Roopnagar MLA. As the matter has been resolved amicably by mediation of the state government and district administration, the officials resumed work on Friday.