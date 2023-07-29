Revenue officials resume work

Ludhiana, July 28
The Punjab Revenue Officers’ Association ended its strike and the officials concerned resumed their work from Friday.
Gurdev Singh Dham, president of the association, said a meeting of association members was held to discuss developments after protest over the incident related to the Roopnagar MLA. As the matter has been resolved amicably by mediation of the state government and district administration, the officials resumed work on Friday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parade Video: In charge, Manipur women cops meet victims, record statements
Investigation team trying to identify eyewitnesses | CJI ind...
5 killed, 20 injured as two buses collide in Maharashtra's Buldhana district
The accident occurs around 2.30 am on a flyover in Malkapur ...
12-year-old girl raped in MP; 2 men arrested
The temple trust where they worked has sacked the two