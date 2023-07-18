Revenue officials to work overtime to help farmers

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, July 17

Office-bearers and activists of the Revenue Patwar Union, Punjab, have announced that they would work overtime to resolve the problems of farmers in their respective areas.

Besides undertaking routine work regularly, the revenue officials would facilitate paddy cultivators suffering due to recent rains and flood-like situation, in damage control.

Arranging equipment for siphoning off water from immersed fields, procurement of saplings of paddy (paneeri), weedicides and pesticides were cited among optional services by the enthusiasts.

Responding to a call made by the district administration led by Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Sanyam Aggarwal, revenue officials led by state president Harvir Singh Dhindsa gave an assurance that they would manage to cater to farmers’ emergent needs, arising due to the recent flood-like situation.

SDM Harbans Singh said officials of various departments at the subdivision office and registrar office had assured to inclement weather and overflowing water bodies. “Having received instructions from the DC, we advised our officers to convene meetings with staff of various departments and update them (staff) about the need of extra attention towards their official duties,” the SDM said.

Earlier, Ahmedgarh Tehsildar Manmohan Kaushik cautioned officials of various departments to reduce the pendency of any of their seats without further delay. Appreciating the gesture by office-bearers of various unions, including Revenue Patwar Union and Ministerial Employees Union, Kaushik acknowledged that they (office-bearers) had promised to do their best to meet exigencies in tough times.

#Mandi