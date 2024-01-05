Revenue personnel to support govt drive to dispose of mutation cases

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Jan 4

Government personnel working at various offices of revenue department of this region falling under Ludhiana and Malerkotla district have announced they would extend their cooperation in the movement launched by the government to decide pending cases of mutation of immovable property sale deeds registered in the past.

The decision was taken in response to an appeal made by state body of Punjab Revenue Officers Association (PROA) on Thursday.

Office-bearers and activists of the Revenue Patwar Union Punjab, led by state president Harvir Singh Dhindsa and Kanungo Jagdeep Singh Jagga, said they had already welcomed the government’s move to decide pending mutation cases by organising special camps on Saturdays, when their offices are usually closed.

State president of PROA Sukhcharan Singh Channi appreciated that all concerned had conceded his request to extend full support to movement to minimise pendency of mutation cases, launched in public interest by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Revenue Minister Braham Shankar Jimpa and Finance Commissioner (Revenue) KAP Sinha.

“While we welcome government’s concern towards long-pending cases of mutation of sale deeds registered in the past we requested office-bearers and activists of unions of other revenue officials, besides our own members, to reschedule their holiday programme and support the movement launched in wider interest of public,” said Channi, appreciating that all concerned had come forward to support the cause.

A perusal of the orders received at the sub-registrar office of this region shows that all Deputy Commissioners of the state had been advised by the Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Department to organise special camps on Saturday for dealing with the pendency of mutation cases.

