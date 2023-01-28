'Review clerk exam pattern'

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Jan 27

MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura has condemned the exclusion of Punjabi from merit consideration in Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board Clerk (legal) examination.

Giaspura sought the intervention of the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to get the pattern of the examination reviewed.

“Having received inputs from aspirants from my constituency, I have written a letter to the CM to apprise him of the sinister designs of certain bureaucrats to degrade our mother language by excluding it from the determination of merit in the captioned examination,” said Giaspura.

“I strongly recommend that compulsory Punjabi paper for 50 marks should be subjective type and marks obtained should be considered for preparing the final merit list. If the Punjabi question paper continues to be of objective type, negative marking system should be adopted,” he added.