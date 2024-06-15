Review process of entrance to higher education courses: IDPD

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 14

The Indian Doctors for Peace and Development (IDPD) has demanded high-level investigation in the NEET examination ‘scam’ for entrance into medical courses. The irregularities in the conduct of NEET have put the career of a large number of students in jeopardy.

Fees in private colleges should be capped, including for the management quota seats. The clause of charging government-level fees in private colleges for 50 per cent seats should be implemented strictly — Dr Shakeel Ur Rahman, General secy, IDPD

Now, National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that 1,563 candidates who received ‘grace marks’ in the 2024 National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) will be cancelled. These candidates, who were awarded grace marks to compensate for the lost time during the NEET-UG, will be given the opportunity to reappear for the exam. The re-examination is scheduled for June 23, with results expected before June 30.

“It should be found out whether the paper was leaked and at whose behest? It is difficult to believe that so many marksheets were torn. This resulted in non-declaration or delay in the results,” said Dr Arun Mitra, president, IDPD.

He added, “Such situations put the students in extreme psychological stress. Many students have to make more than one attempt, and they are even more affected under such situations. The students at this tender age can even resort to extreme steps under the stressful conditions.”

Several states are demanding they should be given the right to take decision in the admission process in their respective states and they be exempted from NEET for the state quota seats. NEET should only be done for the Central quota and for Central Government-controlled colleges. This will protect the states rights to provide education. It must be recognised that in our country there is diversity in cultures and level of development.

Dr Shakeel Ur Rahman, general secretary, IDPD, said it is important that students from underprivileged backgrounds should be supported by the government.

