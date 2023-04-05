Revision in CGTSME upper limit from Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore: FICO appreciates govt move

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 4

In a virtual panel discussion on Credit Flow Guarantee for MSMEs, moderated by Ateesh Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of MSMEs in March, the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) had demanded enhancement in the upper limit of the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTSME) from Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore. The suggestion has now been accepted by the Central Government.

FICO organising secretary Ashpreet Singh Sahni, had represented FICO-IamSMEofIndia and demanded the extension in CGTSME, along with waiver of annual charges of the loans which were being charged at more than 2.50 per cent.

He had explained how the cost of machines had risen exponentially over the years and automation was required to achieve optimum production and compete in the global market.

“We are delighted to share that as demanded by FICO, the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, has revised the upper limit of CGTSME from Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore, with annual charges reduced as low as 0.37 per cent”, said FICO president Gurmeet Singh.

He thanked the government and said the decision would give a boost to MSMEs.