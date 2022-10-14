Riddled with potholes, Rahon Road a nightmare

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 13

Even after the passing of a decade, Rahon Road (outside the MC’s jurisdiction) riddled with huge potholes is still waiting for the government’s attention. At present, around a 9-km stretch, from Khwajke village to Mattewara Bridge, of Rahon Road is in extremely bad condition, also causing mishaps. Flying plumes of dust have increased the woes of commuters.

Residents of various colonies and villages located on Rahon Road, who are facing inconvenience, said a stretch of the road (outside the MC limits) at Meharban village was earlier recarpeted after multiple protests but the remaining damaged stretch between Khwajke village and Mattewara bridge was still in a state of complete neglect.

An ex-serviceman, Makhan Singh, from Garhi Fazal village said the road was in a bad shape for the past nearly 15 years and its condition had worsened after recent rainy days.

“An 18-year-old boy had lost his life after his two-wheeler slipped on the broken Rahon Road, near Boothgarh village, and got crushed under a tipper recently. The road has witnessed many mishaps but it has not been recarpeted despite our repeated demands”, said Makhan Singh, who has also worked under the Guardians of Governance scheme.

Baldev Singh, a resident of Khwajke village, said: “The road was not recarpeted during the last regimes of the SAD-BJP government and then the Congress government. Even during the regime of the current AAP government, the road has not been re-carpeted to date. Huge potholes have developed on the road and accidents had also taken place on the road. It must be re-carpeted at the earliest.”

The residents said many heavy vehicles, especially tippers loaded with sand, pass through the road.

They said chances of mishaps get increased at night in the absence of street lights. They want street lights should be installed on the road too.

PWD, SDO, Amit Soni, said a proposal had been sent to the government to recarpet Rahon Road (outside MC limits). There is also a plan to widen the road stretch.

Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian said he had taken up the matter regarding Rahon Road before the minister concerned and work was expected to be started soon.

MLA to get road work under MC’s jurisdiction probed

A stretch of Rahon Road from Jodhewal Basti Chowk to the Meharban octroi is under the MC Ludhiana’s jurisdiction and the Ludhiana East constituency. A part of the stretch inside the city limits was reconstructed by laying cement concrete around a year ago but it had already started breaking from different points.

Residents have demanded from the civic body to pay attention and take required steps. MLA Daljeet Singh (Bhola) Grewal said the stretch had started breaking within a short time after construction. “I will get the matter regarding the stretch probed,” Grewal said.

Work expected to start soon: Mundian

Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian said he had taken up the matter regarding Rahon Road before the minister concerned and work was expected to be started soon.