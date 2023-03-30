Right to Health must be a fundamental right: Docs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 29

In support of the Right to Health, Dr Arun Mitra, president of Indian Doctors for Peace and Development (IDPD), and Dr GS Grewal, former president of the Punjab Medical Council (PMC), and members of the Alliance of Doctors for Ethical Healthcare (ADEH), have stated that the right to health should be considered a fundamental right.

According to them, successive governments have neglected health and education sectors, despite their importance in the development of society.

Both sectors have received meagre budget allocations, leading to the corporatisation of healthcare in recent decades. Although every doctor has the moral and ethical duty to provide medical aid in emergency situations, their genuine grievances should be resolved through dialogue. It would be wrong to paint all doctors with the same brush, they said.

Dr Mitra said medical treatment has become prohibitively expensive, leading to a heavy burden on patients’ out-of-pocket expenditure. Therefore, the regulatory mechanism should be strengthened.

Institutions that have been granted charitable status and have received government benefits should display a board highlighting their charitable status and obligations, he added.