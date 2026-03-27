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Home / Ludhiana / Rights panel asks Ludhiana MC chief for report after locals allege eatery dumping waste in open

Rights panel asks Ludhiana MC chief for report after locals allege eatery dumping waste in open

Complaint by Model Town Market Welfare Association, next hearing on April 30

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Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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Ludhiana residents of the area say it sometimes becomes difficult to pass the street due to the smell emanating from the waste.
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The Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) on Thursday directed the Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner to submit a report by April 30 over a complaint alleging a restaurant was disposing wastewater and leftovers onto the street.

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The panel took action after taking cognisance of a complaint filed by members of the Model Town Market Welfare Association.

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According to the orders, the complainants alleged the restaurant owner was disposing of dirty and foul-smelling wastewater and leftovers onto the street behind the establishment, where multiple shops and houses are located.

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People in the area said they had been facing serious inconvenience due to the waste dumping as the lack of hygiene could be a reason for severe disease. The complainants alleged no action had been taken despite informing the area councillor and MC authorities multiple times.

The case will be next heard of April 30.

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Welcoming the move, activist Arvind Sharma said residents were compelled to approach the commission as the local councillor and MC authorities failed to act against the restaurant. He alleged it became extremely difficult at times for the residents to pass through the stretch due to the foul smell.

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