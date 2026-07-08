Rights panel seeks report from DC, SSP over ‘harassment’ of cloth merchant couple

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action-taken report (ATR) from the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) over a complaint, alleging that a cloth merchant couple was subjected to severe harassment and public humiliation by recovery agents of a private bank, which allegedly drove them to end their lives in July last year. The commission has directed the district authorities to examine the matter and submit a detailed report within two weeks.

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The directions were issued after the commission took cognisance of a complaint filed by social activist Keemti Rawal of Chand Nagar, here. According to the complaint, cloth merchant Jasbir Singh and his wife Kuldeep Kaur allegedly consumed poison after facing repeated humiliation and mental harassment at the hands of recovery agents of a private bank.

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The complainant alleged that the couple’s suicide notes clearly mentioned the mental torture and public disgrace they faced at the hands of the recovery agents. It was further alleged that such agents often operate with political backing and that the police and administration remain silent spectators, allowing such incidents to continue unchecked.

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The complaint also claimed that the state was witnessing a rise in such inhumane acts, leaving ordinary citizens with little legal protection. It urged the commission to direct strict legal action against bank officials and recovery agents responsible for the alleged harassment and sought that the matter be tried in a fast-track court.

In its communication, dated June 30, the NHRC observed that if the allegations mentioned in the complaint were found to be true, they would prove violation of the victims’ human rights. The commission, therefore, forwarded the complaint to the Deputy Commissioner and the SSP for appropriate action.

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The NHRC has asked them to probe the allegations and submit the action-taken report to the commission within two weeks of receiving the communication.