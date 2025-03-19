Riot victims to observe fast unto death outside CM’s residence

The Danga Peerat Welfare Society on Tuesday announced to observe fast unto death outside the residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann after one month. They said five members of the society would start the fast after one month.

While addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Surjit Singh, president of the society, said a delegation of the society on Monday went to meet Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal at a gurdwara hall where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had organised a public meeting. He was accompanied by women’s wing president Bibi Gurdeep Kaur and some other members. They just wanted to meet the CM to apprise him about long-pending demands of riot victims and other problems being faced by their families. Instead of acceding to their demand for a meeting, police officials forcibly took them out of the venue. In fact, they were mistreated by the police.

“We had been trying to seek a meeting with the Chief Minister for three years but we could not get time to meet him. Now, we have decided to start a fast unto death outside his residence after one month. Five women representatives, led by Bibi Gurdeep Kaur, will begin the indefinite hunger strike outside the CM’s residence. The government will be responsible for consequences,” he said.

Meanwhile, the society president said purpose of the indefinite hunger strike was to ensure the implementation of decisions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding the rehabilitation of 25,000 victim families in the state, their employment, flats to families, etc.