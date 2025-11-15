Rise in diabetes cases among kids sends alarm bells ringing in Ludhiana

As schools across Ludhiana celebrate Children’s Day with songs, speeches and sweets, the spirit of Chacha Nehru’s vision — that children are the nation’s real strength and future — rang louder than ever. Yet, alongside celebrations, today also marked World Diabetes Day, reminding us that nurturing young minds must go hand in hand with protecting young bodies.

This year Children’s Day coinciding with World Diabetes Day, observed globally today under the theme “Diabetes Across Life Stages”, the message from Ludhiana’s medical community is clear: Diabetes is no longer a disease of adults alone. Pediatricians and endocrinologists in Ludhiana report cases of type 1 and early-onset of type 2 diabetes among children, driven by genetic factors, poor dietary habits and increasingly sedentary lifestyles.

“We’re seeing children as young as six months to 18 years being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes,” said Dr Geeti Puri Arora, diabetologist from Mohandai Oswal Hospital. “While type 1 is autoimmune and not preventable, type 2 is lifestyle-related — and that’s where early intervention matters. Kids should engage in physical activities and eat homemade meals rather than gorge on junk food,” said Dr Geeti.

Schools in Ludhiana are already taking steps to promote healthier habits. Many institutions issue weekly meal plans for students, encouraging parents to pack balanced tiffins. However, doctors say the efforts must be consistent at home also. “Schools are doing their part, but parents must follow through,” said Dr Chetna, a city-based paediatrician.

“Sending sugary drinks or fried snacks in tiffins undoes the school’s efforts. Children learn habits early — and those habits shape their future health,” she adds.

Dieticians echo this concern. Simran Kaur, a Ludhiana-based nutritionist, who works with schools and families, explained, “We often see children with obesity, insulin resistance and poor energy levels. The solution isn’t complicated — it’s about reducing processed foods, increasing fibre and encouraging movement. Even 30 minutes of play daily can help regulate blood sugar.”

The emotional toll on children and families is also significant. Rajveer Singh, father of a 10-year-old recently diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, shared, “It was overwhelming at first — insulin shots, diet changes and constant monitoring. But with support from doctors and school staff, we’ve learned to manage it. My son is back to playing cricket and enjoying school.”

On Children’s Day, Ludhiana schools are not just celebrating — they’re educating. Several institutions held awareness sessions today, teaching students about healthy eating, importance of exercise and how to support classmates living with diabetes. “We want children to grow up informed, not afraid,” said the principal of a city-based school.

As Ludhiana marks both Children’s Day and World Diabetes Day, the message is sobering but hopeful: Diabetes can affect children, but with awareness, early diagnosis, and lifestyle changes, it can be managed. The city’s doctors, educators and parents are coming together to ensure that Ludhiana’s children grow up not just happy, but healthy.