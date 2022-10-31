'Rise in patients with respiratory problems'

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, October 30

Stubble burning followed by bursting of crackers on Diwali has affected even the healthy people who are finding themselves at the risk of respiratory problems. Due to high amount of humidity, a thick layer of smog has engulfed the city.

Not only elders but even kids are facing difficulty in breathing. Those who are sensitive like asthma patients are having a tough time these days. Kids are complaining of cough, nasal congestion and swelling in throat.

Pulmonary specialists have seen an increase of 30-35 percent increase in the flow of patients while on the other side weather experts see no relief from such situation for the coming 4-5 days at least.

Health experts have advised people with respiratory problems to stay indoors. An increase had been seen in respiratory cases, especially cases of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Paediatrician Dr Gurmeet Singh said the number of children complaining of with chest and nasal congestion has doubled these days. “It has also triggered the asthmatic conditions in the patients. Parents need to be very careful and adopt all precautionary measures before going out with kids,” he said.

“My son is allergic and such conditions are making his condition wore. He is left with no other option but to use inhaler,” said Manmeet, mother of a five-year-old.