Rise in students seeking favours, claim evaluators

Lovleen Bains
Doraha, August 29
The number of students seeking undue favours from evaluators has increased in the semester exams recently conducted by Panjab University. The inability of educational institutes to hold offline exams due to Covid is attributed to be the main reason for seeking such favours as students find it more convenient to attempt exams online.
Such entreaties should be treated as unfair means case. No doubt, students have been victim of uncertainty due to Covid but no compromise can be made with the academic standards. Dr KK Sharma, Senator, Panjab University
Teachers who were on evaluation duty at different centres set up by Panjab University shared on the condition of anonymity that the candidates have made undue written requests to the examiners.
“As educational institutes remained closed for a considerable period of time due to Covid, students became more used to online exams instead of offline exams. They have developed the habit of taking things for granted and were hoping for online mode this time too. They seem to have forgotten how to understand, memorise and write. Most of the students complained of shortage of time and left papers incomplete for the simple reason that they have had no practice of writing for the past two years,” shared an evaluator.
“We as examiners ignore such things. The students should be taught that such measures may invite trouble for them as these amount to foul practices,” opined another evaluator.
Dr KK Sharma, Senator, Panjab University, when contacted, said such entreaties should be treated as ‘unfair means case’. However, in this particular semester, things were a bit different. Candidates have appeared in offline mode after passing four semesters in online mode. They have been a victim of extraordinary circumstances but no compromise can be made with the academic standards, he added.
